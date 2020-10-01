Don't Miss
Ganguly named Perinton town justice

Replaces Michael Arnold who retired

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2020 0

The Perinton Town Board has appointed attorney Avik K. Ganguly as Perinton town justice to replace Michael Arnold, who retired as of Sept. 30. Ganguly will fill the remainder of Arnold’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021. “Avik is an exceptionally qualified professional who has the experience and expertise necessary to serve as Perinton town justice. We ...

