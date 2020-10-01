Don't Miss
Granville named administrative judge in Greece

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2020 0

Greece Town Justice Brett C. Granville has been appointed acting administrative judge for the Greece Town Courts, replacing Justice David Michael Barry, who resigned recently. Greece officials said Granville’s appointment is expected to be made permanent later this month. Granville is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University and the Notre Dame Law School. Granville has been a Greece ...

