Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing business as Recorded Aug. 13, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE A1 MATTRESS 2833 RIDGE ROAD W SUITE 26194, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - KUJAWA, JOHN T 87 DUNDEE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - AFFORDABLE FURNITURE 481 SPENCERPORT ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606 KOJAWA, JOHN T 87 DUNDEE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 EMBRACE RECOVERY AND REHABILITATION SERVICES 200 FRANK ...

