Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 21, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages  Recorded Sept. 21, 2020 | 133 NOT PROVIDED 755 JEFFERSON ROAD LLC Property Address: 765 JEFFERSON ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $3,600,000.00 A-WORLD HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 420 OXFORD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $400,000.00 EIDMAN PROPERTIES 39 S GOODMAN LLC Property Address: 39 SOUTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ...

