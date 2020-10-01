Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of attorney Recorded Aug. 13, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHOMIK, MYRON Appoints: CHOMIK, IRENE DITECH FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: NEWREZ LLC EMI EQUITY MORTGAGE INC Appoints: LUNA ACQUISITION LLC FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC GARDNER, JANICE M Appoints: HOYT, LESLIE E HANNON, KENNETH R Appoints: HANNON, CHRISTINA HARDING, CHRISTINE A Appoints: LANDRY, STEPHANIE A MARKS, CLARA F Appoints: MARKS, STEPHEN ...

