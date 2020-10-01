Don't Miss
Home / News / New online mediation tools available

New online mediation tools available

Online directory includes 750 listings

By: Bennett Loudon October 1, 2020 0

The New York State Office of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) has developed new online tools to help promote the mediation process for civil disputes. The online services include: A statewide mediator directory (http://ww2.nycourts.gov/ip/adr/MedDirectory.shtml) to help litigants, court staff and others in locating a court-approved mediator. A statewide mediator application (http://ww2.nycourts.gov/ip/adr/Application.shtml) that qualified mediators can use to ...

