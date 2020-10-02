Don't Miss
Home / Law / Law and Legal Services / Don’t rely on memo of understanding when selling your law firm

Don’t rely on memo of understanding when selling your law firm

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 2, 2020 0

In the grand scheme of precedent-setting lawsuits, the dispute between a pair of East Rochester lawyers, Frank Odorisi and Frank Annechino, doesn't contain much pizzazz. One colleague from a shared office space, Odorisi, has sued, claiming he was unlawfully locked out of the building and was being pressured to retire and transfer his client list to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo