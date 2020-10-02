Don't Miss
Home / News / Mayor Warren indicted

Mayor Warren indicted

Charges related to election finances

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2020 0

Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren and others have been indicted on charges accusing them of violating state Election Law. A Monroe County grand jury indicted Warren, Albert Jones Jr. and Rosiland Brooks Harris with first-degree scheme to defraud and violation of election law 14-126(6), according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Both ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo