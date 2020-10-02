Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 22, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 22, 2020 81 14450 JOHNSON, BRUCE M to PELLEGRINO, NICHOLAS et ano Property Address: 47 BALMORAL DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12395 Page: 0048 Tax Account: 140.02-3-10 Full Sale Price: $277,500.00 MAGNUSON, DAWN A et ano to MCS1 PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 255 HIGH STREET EXTENSION, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12395 Page: 0113 Tax Account: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo