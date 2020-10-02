Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 13-14, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded August 13, 2020 FAMILY COURT JUDGMENT, FAMILY COURT GUILFOIL, MATTHEW J Favor: SONNEVILLE, AMY L et ano Amount: $3,573.80 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CLARKE, LATASHA 111 BAYCLIFF DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: GENESEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE Amount: $1,746.67 SIMMONS, JAZMINE 119 ROSEWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK OFFICE OF VICTIMS SERVICES Amount: $4,605.00 JUDGMENT SATISFIED BROWN, BRITTANY D Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY COLLINS, DAEKWON T Favor: CITY OF ROCHESTER ...

