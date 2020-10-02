Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 13-14, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 13-14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 13, 2020 LIEN RELEASE AUB, ABRAM EDGAR Favor: TOBEY COURT HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC Liens Filed Recorded August 14, 2020 MECHANICS LIEN SCALEN, DAVID C Favor: TED COLLINS ASSOCIATES LTD Amount: $86,416.00 668 MILE SQUARE ROAD, NY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo