Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 22, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 22, 2020 105 NOT PROVIDED ASPEN GROUP LLC Property Address: 51 LONGTRAIL LANE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: RJS PROPERTY VENTURES LLC Amount: $98,000.00 14428 KAPUSCHAT, JASON Property Address: 71 CEDARS AVENUE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $163,500.00 14450 CROOKS, ELLEN Property Address: 12 GALUSHA STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $221,350.00 GANGULY, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo