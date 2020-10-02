Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court to review Arizona ‘ballot harvesting’ law

Supreme Court to review Arizona ‘ballot harvesting’ law

By: The Associated Press October 2, 2020 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Friday it will review a 2016 Arizona law that bars anyone but a family member or caregiver from returning another person's early ballot. The law itself, however, remains in effect through the presidential election and until the justices rule. A federal appeals court ruled in January that Arizona's law ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo