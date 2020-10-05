Don't Miss
Home / News / Appellate court grants new trial in drug case

Appellate court grants new trial in drug case

Statements and evidence suppressed

By: Bennett Loudon October 5, 2020 0

A man convicted of drug charges will get a new trial because the judge failed to suppress statements made by the defendant that should not have been allowed. Jose Hernandez was convicted in Syracuse in September 2017 after a bench trial before state Supreme Court Justice John J. Brunetti of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo