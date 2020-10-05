Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Jumale

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea Collateral consequences – Deportation People v. Jumale KA 18-00658 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him upon his plea of guilty of attempted burglary in the second degree. The defendant, a noncitizen, argues that his felony guilty plea was not knowingly, voluntarily, ...

