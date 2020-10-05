Fourth Department – Sentencing: People People v. Knorr

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sentencing Discretionary analysis – Agreement with the People People v. Knorr KA 18-01370 Appealed from Monroe County Court  Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction upon a plea of guilty to first-degree sexual abuse. He argues that the county court failed to exercise its discretion at sentencing. Ruling: The Appellate Division vacated ...

