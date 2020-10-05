Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug 14-17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 14, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE PRIMACY CLOTHING 179 DR SAMUEL MCCREE WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - MUHAMMAD, SAADIQ 179 DR SAMUEL MCCREE WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED HERNANDEZ, AMARYLIS 61 CELTIC LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - SIMMONS, KENYATA 302 HAGUE ST, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - ...

