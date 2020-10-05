Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 17, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2020

Judgments Recorded August 17, 2020 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT DUNSTON, BRIAN 544 EMERSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 FRANKLIN, JENNIFER 67 ORCHARD HILLS DRIVE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $533.00 LYMAN, RANDALL L 61 KELLY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $50.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ADAMS, DOMINICK RAKEEM 133 AVENUE, ...

