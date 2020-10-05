Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 14-17, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 14, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION LAVOY, THOMAS R Appoints: LAVOY, HOLLY SCHNEIDER, FRAN Appoints: AHL, MIKI SCHNEIDER, MITCHELL Appoints: AHL, MIKI WILMINGTON TRUST COMPANY Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION Powers of Attorney Recorded August 17, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY KIM, HYUN Appoints: PARK, GRACE EUNHAE MCKINNEY, ANTHONY Appoints: MCKINNEY, HENRY T NYSTROM, KRISTOFER P Appoints: ...

