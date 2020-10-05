Don't Miss
Home / News / Stephen Barnes was fierce advocate for clients, defender of country

Stephen Barnes was fierce advocate for clients, defender of country

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 5, 2020 0

When Stephen E. Barnes completed his degree from the University at Buffalo School of Law in 1984, he didn't dive head-first into a legal career. He instead joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a determined defender of his country, serving with the Eighth Tank Battalion during the Desert Storm battle against the Iraqi Republican Guard in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo