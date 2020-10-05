Upcoming foreclosures as of Oct. 5, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2020 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 71 Spencer Rd Rochester 14609 10/15/2020 10:00 AM Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc $104,050.63 203 Moulson St Rochester 14621 10/16/2020 09:00 AM Stern & Eisenberg, PC N/A 172 Seneca Ave ...

