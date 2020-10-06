Don't Miss
Case sent back to lower court

Judge must hold hearing

By: Bennett Loudon October 6, 2020 0

  A state appellate court has sent a case back to the lower court because the judge failed to hold a hearing on the defendant’s claim that his lawyer didn’t tell him it was his decision whether or not to testify. Todd Mirabella, 52, was convicted in January 2014 of first-degree criminal sexual act, and two counts ...

