Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Labor Law: Krencik v. Oakgrove Construction Inc.

Fourth Department – Labor Law: Krencik v. Oakgrove Construction Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Plaintiff injured by subcontractor – Ancillary project – Construction work Krencik v. Oakgrove Construction Inc. CA 19-01616 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a Labor Law and common-law negligence action seeking damages for injuries he sustained when a tree fell from an excavator and struck ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo