Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Koren v. Morgan Raintree LLC

Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Koren v. Morgan Raintree LLC

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and fall Reasonable foreseeability – Issues of fact Koren v. Morgan Raintree LLC CA 19-01263 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against his landlord to recover damages for injuries sustained after he allegedly fell on a walkway that the defendant had failed to properly ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo