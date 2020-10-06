Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 24, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 24, 2020 77 NOT PROVIDED ANTHONY, ERIC M to PIMENTEL, OMARIS Property Address: 29-31 DAYTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12396 Page: 0555 Tax Account: 091.80-3-6 Full Sale Price: $52,000.00 14416 HASSELER, JOLENE C et ano to GARZA-TOVAR, ANDREA S et ano Property Address: 1626 REED ROAD, SWEDEN NY 14416 Liber: 12396 Page: 0523 Tax Account: 128.02-1-2.112 Full ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo