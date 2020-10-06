Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 18, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 18, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ALTERED IMAGE GENERAL CONTRACTING 60 TACOMA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - TORRES, RAUL JR 112 VENESS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - LEPANIER 2676 EAST RIDGE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 MONROE TUVIBIDILA, CHARLES WILSON 145 EAST ONONDAGA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14621 MONROE M CONVENIENCE AND DELI 635 LAKE ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo