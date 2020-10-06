Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 17-18, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 17-18, 2020

By: Jason Whong October 6, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded August 17, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED ROBINSON, RAYAN G Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ROSENBAUM, ANN MARIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ROSENBAUM, ANN MARIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE RUSSELL, JEFFERY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SANCHEZ, JOSHUA A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SANTIAGO, CARMELO A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SANTIAGO, CARMELO A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SANTIAGO, GAIL Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo