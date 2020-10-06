Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 18, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 18, 2020 LIEN RELEASE CLOSE, ROBERT M Favor: SOUTHERN HILLS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION 71 WOODRIDGE TRAIL, HENRIETTA NY 14467 CONCEPT FACILITY SERVICE Favor: USA/IRS 3177 LATTA ROAD 112, ROCHESTER NY 14612 GERMANI, VICTOR M Favor: USA/IRS 1454 LOUGHTON DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 OSTRANDER, CHRISTINE S Favor: USA/IRS 582 ADAMS ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 RIDSDALE, CHRISTOPHER K Favor: USA/IRS 89 RUTLEDGE DRIVE, ...

