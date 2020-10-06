Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 24, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 24, 2020 90 NOT PROVIDED 2376 WEST RIDGE ROAD LLC & MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Property Address: 2376 WEST RIDGE ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $187,950.00 MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION & ROYAL WASH IRONDEQUOIT, LLC Property Address: 1365 EAST RIDGE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA ...

