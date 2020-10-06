Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 18, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 18, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY DAUGHERTY, NATHAN Appoints: DAUGHERTY, JESSICA E LAPIERRE, JOANNE Appoints: LAPIERRE, BETHANY LAPIERRE, WILLIAM Appoints: LAPIERRE, BETHANY MEAGHER, EDWARD T SR Appoints: LEE, JACQUELINE M STEPHENSON, ANNIE Appoints: STEVENSON, JONATHAN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo