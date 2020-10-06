Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct – Part-time judge: Opinion 20-81(B)

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct – Part-time judge: Opinion 20-81(B)

By: Bennett Loudon October 6, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Legal commentary – Television Opinion 20-81(B) Background: A part-time judge asks if he may appear as a legal commentator/analyst on a television or online streaming show. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a part-time judge may appear as legal commentator/analyst on television or online streaming shows, provided he does not comment ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo