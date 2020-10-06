Don't Miss
Oswego County stenographer pleads guilty to grand larceny

Oswego County stenographer pleads guilty to grand larceny

By: Bennett Loudon October 6, 2020 0

An Oswego County-based court stenographer has pleaded to over-billing clients, resulting in the theft of more than $187,000. Laura Hayes, 47, of Phoenix, Oswego County, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree grand larceny before Oswego County Court Judge Donald E. Todd. Hayes is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10. Hayes is the owner and operator of the stenographic ...

