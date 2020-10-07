Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 25, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded Sept. 25, 2020 83 NOT PROVIDED BRUNI, NORMA E to WARNER, LINDA E Property Address: Liber: 12397 Page: 0431 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 COVENTRY RIDGE BUILDING CORP to HYATT, KAREN Property Address: LOT 27 COVENTRY RIDGE SUBDIVISION, PITTSFORD NY Liber: 12397 Page: 0241 Tax Account: 177.03-5-27 Full Sale Price: $700,000.00 Fallon Dollard, Justin to FALLON, ANN ...

