Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 19, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 19, 2020 CORPORATION DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDED POMODORO GRILL INC C/O 646 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14607 C/O MINA, SAM 646 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14607 CORPORATION NAME DISCONTINUED CHARTIERS PROPERTIES CORPORATI 22 ARNOLD PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14607 DIRECT INTERNATIONAL SCIENCE C 373 ROCK BEACH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MELNBILLZ ENTERPRISES 15 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo