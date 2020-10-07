Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 19, 2020

Judgments Recorded August 19, 2020 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT BROWN, TAMARA 45 PARKDALE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: PEOPLE OF STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $3,050.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AUTO WORKZ BODY AND PAINT SHOP, LLC 26 EDWARD LANE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: PALMER, DEVIN LAWTON Amount: $3,142.44 BELLIS, JOHN E. 136 SE JOINER COURT, LAKE CITY FL 32025 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND ...

