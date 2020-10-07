Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 25, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 25, 2020 103 NOT PROVIDED GEORGETOWN PARK APARTMENTS LP Property Address: DEGEORGE CIRCLE, GREECE NY Lender: M&T REALTY CAPITAL CORPORATION Amount: $4,320,646.43 MCSI PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 83 SHERWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: AMERICU CREDIT UNION Amount: $77,600.00 MCSI PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: Lender: AMERICU CREDIT UNION Amount: $82,400.00 MCSI PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 443 MAGNOLIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: AMERICU ...

