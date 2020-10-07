Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 19, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded August 19, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC CENTANNI, ROSALIA Appoints: CENTANNI SYLAR, JULIA ERB, ROBERT M JR Appoints: BUDYNAS, LORI E ERB, SHIRLEY M Appoints: BUDYNAS, LORI E US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC WOLF, CATHARINE D Appoints: WOLF, GEORGE T WOLF, GEORGE T Appoints: WOLF, CATHARINE D

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo