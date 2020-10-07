Don't Miss
Home / News / Strangulation charge reinstated

Strangulation charge reinstated

Prosecutor not required to define ‘stupor’

By: Bennett Loudon October 7, 2020 0

A state appeals court has reinstated a charge of second-degree strangulation, which had been reduced by a judge because of how the prosecutor instructed the grand jury. Defendant Damion R. Ruvalcaba allegedly choked and assaulted his girlfriend in the presence of their infant daughter. Monroe County Court Judge Sam L. Valleriani determined that, based on a review ...

