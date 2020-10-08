Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Violation of student code of conduct: Mavrogian v. SUNY at Buffalo

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Violation of student code of conduct Due process – Prehearing discovery Mavrogian v. SUNY at Buffalo TP 19-01636 Transferred from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 seeking to annul a determination finding him responsible for violations of respondent’s student code of conduct arising from incidents of ...

