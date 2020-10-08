Don't Miss
Home / News / Fraud charges against Robert Morgan dismissed; prosecutors can refile

Fraud charges against Robert Morgan dismissed; prosecutors can refile

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 8, 2020 0

Eight months after Robert Morgan's defense team said their client's right to a speedy trial had been violated, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford agreed and has dismissed federal fraud charges against Rochester's most prominent real estate developer. Federal prosecutors are, however, permitted to seek another indictment because Wolford dismissed the current charges "without prejudice." Charges also were ...

