Home / News / Golfer’s lawsuit dismissed

Golfer’s lawsuit dismissed

Holiday Valley wins on assumption of risk doctrine

By: Bennett Loudon October 8, 2020 0

A state appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a golfer seeking damages for an injury suffered while playing golf at Holiday Valley Golf Resort in Cattaraugus County. The court dismissed the case under the doctrine of assumption of risk, “a complete bar to recovery where a plaintiff is injured in the course of a ...

