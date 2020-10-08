Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 28, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 28, 2020 116 14420 AVERSA, BRENDA et ano to ALTA BELLA CASA INC Property Address: 10 LONG POINT LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12398 Page: 0442 Tax Account: 083.01-1-48 Full Sale Price: $15,000.00 GROVE PLACE PARTNERS LLC to OWENS, JERMAINE Property Address: 18 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12398 Page: 0412 Tax Account: 069.37-3-2 Full ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo