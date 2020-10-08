Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 20, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 20, 2020

October 8, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 20, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ROCK SOLID ROOFING 75 SOUTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14604 - - DICKERSON, DERRIK MICHAEL 164 LEHIGH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED PARRIS, RANDELL A SR 21 RINGLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - SMITH, DONOVAN 294 ARBORWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 ...

