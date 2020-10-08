Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 19-20, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded August 19, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT CARRION, ELLEN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CARRION, ELLEN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CARRION, ELLEN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CARRION, ELLEN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CARVER, NABATE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CICCONE, MARC A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CLANTON, CURRIE Favor: COMMSSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CLANTON, CURRIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND ...

