Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 28, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 28, 2020 139 NOT PROVIDED MONTANARO, JOANNA B & THOMAS, TERRY L Property Address: 49 BLUE POND MANOR, WHEATLAND NY Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $51,000.00 WNY HOMES LLC Property Address: 130 HOLWORTHY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ROCHESTER CITY OF Amount: $16,587.00 14420 EMMERSON, DARLA A & EMMERSON, ROBERT P Property Address: 36 GARY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY ...

