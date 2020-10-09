Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Divorce: McGovern v. McGovern

Fourth Department – Divorce: McGovern v. McGovern

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Divorce Oral stipulation – Acknowledgement McGovern v. McGovern CA 19-00834 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The plaintiff husband commenced an action seeking a divorce. Two years later, the parties placed on the record an oral stipulation of settlement that provided for the distribution of the marital property. The oral ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo