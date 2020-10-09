Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Panel for summer interns: Opinion 20-84

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Panel for summer interns Former corporation counsel Opinion 20-84 Background: A full-time judge who formerly served as an assistant corporation counsel asks if he may participate in a panel discussion for the law department’s summer interns. The panel would consist of several former employees who have gone on to other public ...

