Second Circuit – Suppression: United States v. Weaver

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Suppression Traffic stop – Reasonable Suspicion United States v. Weaver 18-1697-cr Judges Livingston, Calabresi, and Pooler Background: The defendant appealed from the denial of his motion to suppress a firearm discovered after police officers pat-frisked the defendant during a traffic stop. Ruling: The Second Circuit reversed. The court held that the officers lacked ...

