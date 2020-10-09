Don't Miss
Town laborer in Seneca County reinstated

Worker to get back pay and benefits

By: Bennett Loudon October 9, 2020 0

A state appeals court has upheld a decision that a laborer for the Seneca County town of Waterloo who was elected town highway superintendent in a neighboring community is entitled to continue working in the Waterloo job and receive back pay and benefits. In February 2019, state Supreme Court Justice Daniel J. Doyle ruled that Andrew ...

