Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 21-25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 21, 2020 CORPORATION DOING BUSINESS AS NACION DE FE ROC NY 1683 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - REYES, MARICELIS & REYES ARROYO, JOEY 1403 STOWELL DRIVE APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - & 1403 STOWELL DRIVE APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - Doing Business As Recorded August ...

